St. Louis Zoo welcomes its first Francois’ langur monkey birth

Oct. 29 (UPI) — Missouri’s St. Louis Zoo announced the birth of a Francois’ langur monkey, the first of the endangered species to be born at the facility.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that the female monkey was born Sept. 30 to first-time mother Dolly, 16, and father Deshi.

The 1-month-old baby is named Rhubarb, the zoo said.

“Dolly and Rhubarb have a strong bond, and Dolly is dedicated to caring for her daughter,” the post said. “The langur family are bonding in a private area of the habitat and may not be on view.”

The zoo said Rhubarb’s arrival is “an important birth for this endangered species.”