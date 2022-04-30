Morgan man transported to hospital after crash on I-15 in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash that occurred at 4:39 p.m. Friday, involving two Idaho drivers and a driver from Morgan, Utah, is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 98, north of Blackfoot, according to an ISP news release.

“A 66-year-old man from Shelley was driving southbound on I-15 in a Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer. A 51-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving northbound in a Dodge pickup with two passengers. A 61-year-old man from Morgan, UT was also northbound in a Toyota Corolla,” the news release says.

“The trailer being pulled by the Chevrolet began to fishtail and became disengaged from the truck. It crossed the median into the northbound lanes, where it side-swiped the Dodge truck and was struck head-on by the Toyota.

“The Dodge crossed the median and southbound lanes and came to rest on the right shoulder of the southbound Interstate. The Toyota went off the right shoulder of the northbound lanes and rolled. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.”

Police said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Two secondary crashes occurred nearby, one northbound and one southbound, the news release says. As a result of the three crashes, the right lane of northbound I-15 was partially blocked for for over two hours.

No further information was provided.