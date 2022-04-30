Fugitive wanted in connection with Colorado homicide arrested in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here arrested a fugitive from Colorado Friday wanted in connection with a homicide.

Stanley Lucero, 21, was taken into custody on a $500,000 warrant for his arrest in connection to a Grand Junction, Colorado, homicide.

Lucero is being held in the Uintah County Jail pending extradition back to Colorado, according to a Uintah County Sheriff’s Office press release.

He was tracked and arrested without incident in a parking lot on East Highway 40 in Vernal.

The location and arrest were made in a joint operation by members from the Utah and Colorado Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team (VFAST), along with Naples and Vernal City Police, and the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

Details on what homicide Lucero was involved in were not available, but news reports point to a pair of recent murders in Grand Junction, which lies just across the border from the Moab area in Utah.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown in that 7 a.m. incident, but no arrests have been made.