Motorcyclist critically injured in Lehi crash

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday night when his bike collided with a sedan.

Sgt. Chris Brems, Lehi Police Department, said the victim is critical but stable after the collision, which happened at about 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Triumph Boulevard and Timpanogos Highway.

The investigation is underway. Witnesses told officers the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, may have failed to yield to the BMW sedan.

Brems said the victim is undergoing scans and is expected to have surgery.

The people in the sedan suffered only minor injuries, Brems said.