Motorcyclist dead after Sandy incident

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist in his 20s died after apparently losing control of his vehicle just before dawn Saturday.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy City Police, told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m., and responded to the intersection of 1300 East and 10600 South.

The man was riding northbound, Moffitt said. Witnesses in a southbound vehicle told police the rider lost control of his bike, and no other vehicles were involved. Speed may have been a factor, Moffitt said.

The rider was declared deceased at the scene. Officers closed the intersection during the investigation, and reopened it to traffic at about 10:30 a.m.

The name and exact age of the victim have not yet been released.