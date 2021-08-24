Motorcyclist dies after hitting stopped vehicles on I-15 in Utah County

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A second fatal traffic accident happened on Monday on Interstate 15 in American Fork, this one in the northbound lanes and across the highway from an earlier semi accident in which a driver died.

The later accident, which resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider, happened at about 10:49 p.m., hours after the accident in the southbound lanes at the same mile marker, 275, had been cleared, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The motorcyclist was approaching a construction zone, and traffic and been reduced to three lanes, a UHP statement says.

“Multiple vehicles were stopped when the driver of the motorcycle clipped the right rear corner of an Ford F150,” it says. “The motorcycle continued north, struck a Ford Expedition, and crashed into the rear tires of a semi truck, under the trailer.

“Bystanders pulled him out and began CPR,” the statement says. “EMS arrived and continued life saving measures until they determined he had died. Traffic was diverted through Pleasant Grove and American Fork during the investigation.”

The name of the deceased rider has not yet been released.