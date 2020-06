MILLCREEK, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police are investigating a deadly crash which claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Millcreek Wednesday night.

According to police, the 41-year-old victim was fatally injured after colliding with a passenger van near the intersection of 3300 South 3000 East about 9 p.m.

Police have yet to release the motorcyclist’s name.

The cause of the accident remains unclear.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available