Officials ID man killed in Millcreek motorcycle accident

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have released the name of a man who died Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident.

“The name of the motorcyclist killed in last night’s accident in Millcreek is Adam Lea Simpson, age 41, of Murray,” a UPD tweet says. “Our condolences to his family and friends.”

According to police, the victim was fatally injured after colliding with a passenger van near the intersection of 3300 South 3000 East about 9 p.m.

The reason for the collision remains unclear.