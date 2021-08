SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night on eastbound state Route 201 at Redwood Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

UHP Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries when the bike left the off ramp at Redwood Road and crashed shortly after 8 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.