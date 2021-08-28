Utah Marine among 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport terror attack

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A U.S. Marine from the state of Utah was among the 13 American service members killed in Thursday’s terror bombing in Kabul.

According to multiple sources, Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, a graduate of Hillcrest High in Midvale, was fatally wounded in the early morning attack outside Hamad Karzai International Airport when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing as many as 190 people, most of them Afghan citizens.

Gov. Spencer Cox released a statement Friday confirming Hoover’s death and offered condolences to his family and friends.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover,” Cox said. “Staff Sgt. Hoover served valiantly as a Marine and died serving his fellow countrymen as well as America’s allies in Afghanistan. We honor his tremendous bravery and commitment to his country, even as we condemn the senseless violence that resulted in his death. Abby and I pray for Staff Sgt. Hoover, his family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Word of Hoover’s death spread quickly on social media, with family, friends and colleagues commenting on the news.

“Soooooo glad I got to see him before he left. I love you son!!! You’re my hero!!,” wrote Hoover’s father, Darin. “Please check in on us once in a while. I’ll try to make you proud!!”

“The world has lost a true light,” wrote Aunt Brittney Jones Barnett. “Our hearts are broken. Shock, disbelief, horror, sadness, sorrow, anger and grief. He was one of the fallen 13 Marines in Afghanistan yesterday. Thank you sweet boy for the ultimate sacrifice. For giving your life for us all. Fighting for freedom and giving absolutely everything you had. You will never ever be forgotten.”

“One of the best Marines I had the privilege of knowing, and even a better friend, you were a mentor, a leader, and a brother. Words can’t explain how much you mean to me Hoov. You will be highly missed by all. Rest Easy Brother,” said another Facebook posting.

Gov. Cox has ordered flags in the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds until sunset Aug. 30 “to honor all of those killed in the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect,” Cox’s order said.