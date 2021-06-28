Mountain SAR workers respond to scene of fallen hiker near Provo

PROVO, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Mountain Rescue team is working to rescue a man who fell in the Rock Canyon.

Provo Fire & Rescue shared limited information on the incident in a Facebook post issued at 1:32 p.m. Monday.

“The Provo Mtn. Rescue Team responded to assist a male who fell while recreating in the Rock Canyon area,” the post says.

“They have made contact with him and are working to help him off the mountain safely.”

