Mountain SAR workers respond to scene of fallen hiker near Provo

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Mountain Rescue crews from the Utah County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team help a man off a mountain on Monday, June 28, 2021. Photo: Provo Fire & Rescue

PROVO, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Mountain Rescue team is working to rescue a man who fell in the Rock Canyon.

Provo Fire & Rescue shared limited information on the incident in a Facebook post issued at 1:32 p.m. Monday.

“The Provo Mtn. Rescue Team responded to assist a male who fell while recreating in the Rock Canyon area,” the post says.

“They have made contact with him and are working to help him off the mountain safely.”

Gephardt Daily will share new information that is released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here