SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday night shut down all lanes of westbound state Route 201 just prior to 3200 West.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said at 11:30 p.m. that tow trucks were arriving, “so they should be getting lanes open soon.”

One male was transported to the hospital in fair-to-poor condition, Roden said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.