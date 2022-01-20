Multiple agencies battle West Jordan house fire, damage estimated at $100k

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house fire Wednesday night in the area of Barrington Drive and Kenyon Circle in West Jordan.

Crews were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. when a neighbor called to report the fire.

Battalion Chief Clint Paxton, with the West Jordan Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily the fire started in the upstairs front room and was confined to that area.

“We got it out fairly quickly,” Paxton said.

He confirmed that one man, the home’s only occupant at the time, was taken to a hospital burn unit, but no information was available on the man’s condition.

Firefighters remained on scene, conducting overhaul and checking for hot spots to make sure the fire won’t re-ignite. Crews from West Jordan, Unified Fire Authority and South Jordan responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Paxton estimated damages at $100,000.