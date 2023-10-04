Multiple agencies looking for 7-11 robber

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police now believe multiple hold-ups of 7-11 stores in the Salt Lake area are the work of one man.

The robberies have occurred in the early mornings hours, including several the same day, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office said on social media Tuesday.

“This person is believed to be responsible for multiple robberies in Salt Lake City, Murray, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights and Holladay spanning from 9/12 to to the latest 10/2.”

Addresses of the robberies include: 780 S 900 W, 4750 S Holladay Blvd., 911 E 3300 S, 5585 S 900 E, and 2289 E 3300 S twice.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 5′ 9″ to 6 foot tall, 19-25 years of age with a thing build. “The suspect is believed to be armed.”