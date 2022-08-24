Multiple agencies respond to Layton house fire

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning in Layton.

The fire was first reported at 6:56 a.m., and firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the scene, at 1130 N. Hill Field Road.

The Layton Fire Department first tweeted about the “working fire” at 7:27 a.m. “”Crews from LFD & Hill AFB FIRE on scene,” say a subsequent tweet.

“All occupants safe & accounted for…. Crews continue to work on ‘hot spots’ throughout the home. Additional crews from Kaysville & North Davis Fire assisting with fire attack & overhaul.”

No injuries have been reported. Gephardt Daily will have more information as updated information is released.