Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound Mountain View Corridor in Herriman.

Herriman City Police were alerted to the accident by a call to dispatch that came in at about 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Cody Stromberg, Herriman Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“The 911 caller said he struck something in the roadway, and found an adult female. The female was deceased.”

Investigators believe the woman was jogging on or near Mountain View Corridor near northbound Real Vista when she was struck, Stromberg said. It is not yet known if she was on the roadway or on a sidewalk next to it, he said.

The woman was carrying no identification or wallet, Stromberg said, and her identity is not yet known. Officials estimate her age as roughly between 25 and 35, he said.

The driver, who was in a pickup truck, was not injured, Stromberg said. He remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

“We are still piecing together information,” Stromberg said.

As of 10 a.m., the roadway was still closed for the investigation, Stromberg said, adding it was expected to reopen soon.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.