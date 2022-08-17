Multiple agencies work to retrieve truck sinking in Pineview Reservoir

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several law enforcement responded to Pineview Reservoir Tuesday to retrieve a truck that was sinking into the water after the driver escaped.

“On 08/16/2022 at 8:49 am Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Weber Fire District responded to the area of 5103 E. SR-39 near Huntsville, Utah, on a report of a vehicle crash,” says a statement issued by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was reported a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in Pineview Reservoir and was starting to sink.”

Witnesses to the accident called dispatch, and “the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the truck before it was submerged,” the news release says.

Weber County Marine Patrol and Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team assisted Utah Highway Patrol in recovering the vehicle from the water.

Utah Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the accident.