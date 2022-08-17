Former Tooele Army Depot safety chief facing 33 felony charges related to sexual abuse

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Tooele Army Depot safety chief has been charged with 33 felonies related to sexual abuse or child sex abuse of multiple victims between 1988 and 2021.

Jamison Sudweeks Smith, 47, of West Jordan, has been charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony

Five counts of rape, a first-degree felony

Six counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony

Four counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony

Eleven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

One victim told police that Smith “coerced her into the sexual activity during her teenage years by telling her she could not tell anyone. He told her if people found out they would get in trouble,” Smith’s probable cause statement says.

One victim said she never told anyone about the abuse at the time because she “felt ashamed of what Jamison had done to her,” the statement says.

West Jordan police interviewed the first of the victims in July of 2021, booked Smith into the Salt Lake County jail in March of this year. He is being held without bail.