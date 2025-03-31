Multiple fire crews respond to American Fork blaze

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 31, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded Sunday to help the American Fork Fire & Rescue Crews battle a house fire.

“American Fork Fire units arrived with smoke and flames showing from the back of the home,” the agency’s news release says.

“Firefighters immediately began efforts to extinguish the fire, with water being on the fire in the first 90 seconds of units on scene.”

All residents had evacuated, and there were no injuries, the statement says.

“No firefighters sustained any injuries during this incident. Fire units were on scene for approximately 2 and a half hours conducting overhaul and ensuring all hot spots were extinguished.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

Besides American Fork Fire & Rescue, responding agencies included Lone Peak Fire District, Pleasant Grove Fire and Lehi City Fire.