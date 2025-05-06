Multiple northern Utah agencies partner to limit tumbleweeds

UTAH, May 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — If you find yourself riding the range, or even driving the highway this fall and winter, and you notice you are not being pummeled by tumblin’ tumbleweeds, you may have the Bureau of Land Management–Utah to thank.

“Last week, the crew from the BLM Utah Muskrat Fire Station supported an interagency effort to reduce tumbleweed build up along SR-199 between Terra and Dugway,” the agency announced on social media, sharing photos of the targeted burn.

“Thanks for inviting us for a flamin’ good time!”

The Guardian, a British newspaper, reported on a Utah “Tumblemageddon” in March of last year, in which thousands of tumbleweeds clogged neighborhoods in South Jordan and Eagle Mountain and other area cities.

Tumbleweeds piled up high, blocking access to roads and residences.

Bureau of Land ManagementUtah photo

The BLM goal seems to be to catch the weeds before they can spread more seeds.

The BLM-Utah thanked its partners in the project: Tooele County Emergency Management, North Tooele Fire District, Hill Air Force Base Fire & Emergency Services, South Jordan Fire, North Fork Fire , Terra Fire Station, and Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS.