Multiple victims critically injured in Salt Lake City collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11,2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple victims have been transported to Salt Lake City area trauma centers after a traffic accident in Salt Lake City.

According to reports from the scene, some of those transported are juveniles, and there may be a fatality among the estimated five victims.

Salt Lake City police have not yet released details on the incident, which reportedly was dispatched just before 5 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene, at 900 West North Temple.

Emergency centers reportedly receiving victims include Primary Children’s Hospital and University of Utah Hospital.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will have further details as they are released.