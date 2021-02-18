Murray house fire causes $100K in damages, residents manage to escape unharmed

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Murray house broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning, but the two residents escaped without injury.

The male and female residents called the fire in just before 2 a.m., and Murray Fire Department crews responded to the scene, at 1349 E. Vine St.

“When we got there, there was fire coming out of the house, right side as looked at house,” Murray Fire chief Chad Pascua told Gephardt Daily.

“It was upstairs, and we put some water on it from the outside, then once we got it under some control, we went at it from the inside and put it out.”

Damages are estimated at about $100,000, Pascua said. No injuries were sustained by residents or firefighters.

“The man and woman were able to self-rescue before we got there,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Pascua said.