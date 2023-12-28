Murray police: Man arrested after assaulting ex-wife, threatening to kill her, hide body

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was booked into jail Wednesday morning after police say he assaulted his ex-wife, and told her he intended to kill her.

“The suspect broke into the victim’s home through the garage,” says an affidavit filed by an officer of the Murray City Police Department. “The suspect damaged a cabinet and drywall in order to enter the home through a deadbolt.

“The suspect then went upstairs into the victims bedroom and assaulted her for around four minutes with a flashlight and duct tape in hand.”

The suspect “attempted to strangle the victim with both of his hands applying pressure for 5 to 10 seconds. The suspect stated he was going to restrain or detain her to the bed. The suspect then continued to assault the victim causing several severe wounds.”

The man “stopped and had a two hour long conversation with the victim,” the affidavit says. “The suspect told the victim his intent was to kill her and dispose of her body under the floor of the home. The suspect was going to use the duct tape and clear wrap he had brought in his backpack.”

The couple previously lived together, the statement says.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the man’s name to protect the privacy of the victim.

He was arrested at about 9 a.m. Wednesday for investigation of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, loss greater than $500

The man is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.