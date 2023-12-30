Murray police: Two killed with assault rifle outside apartment complex

Murray, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Murray City Police Department is reporting two people were shot and killed with an assault rifle early Saturday morning outside an apartment complex.

In a prepared statement, MCPD said officers were dispatched to “multiple calls of shots fired” outside the Brickgate at Fireclay Apartments near 4440 S. 120 West just before 1 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers found two males with gunshot wounds,” the police statement says.

“One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital where he later died.”

Investigators believe the shooting took place after “a dispute between two groups of people.”

An argument ensued, “and one male produced an assault rifle, and shots were fired,” the police statement says.

“Several occupants of a vehicle fled the scene and investigators are trying to track them down. We are not releasing the identities of those involved at this time.”

Reports of the shooting generated a mass police response with officers from Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, Unified PD, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy and Draper assisting in the call.

The scene in the immediate aftermath of the shooting was described as chaotic with people running from the parking lot.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.