Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215.

The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in Murray near I-215 about 3 a.m. according to public information officers for the Murray and Taylorsville police departments. The suspect fled an attempted traffic stop there.

The suspect then crashed attempting to exit to Redwood Road from I-215. ‘He didn’t make it to Redwood Road,” said Sgt Amanda Marriott, Taylorsville PIO. “He left the roadway of the off-ramp.”

Two suspects then fled on foot from the wrecked passenger car. One was located hiding under the freeway overpass near the wreckage, tracked by Taylorsville K-9 officer, Marriott said, and was turned over to Murray police. “We had him by about 3:20 a.m.”

The other suspect who initiated the chase and is wanted on the felony warrants remains at large, she said. His Las Vegas Raisers jacket was found discarded at the crash scene. No other suspect information was immediately available.