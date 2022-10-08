Police provide new suspect information in Salt Lake City shooting, wounded 14-year-old girl recovering

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Police Department has released new information on both the victim and the suspect in Thursday night’s shooting at Meadows Park.

“The victim is a 14-year-old female,” according to a SLCPD press release. “She is going to recover. At this time, it’s unclear whether the shooter targeted the victim or if she was a bystander.”

The incident that lead to the shooting around 6 p.m. Thursday night was initially described as a fight between two male juveniles where firearms, multiple, were brandished and one was fired.

Police said a third individual is now the suspect in the gunplay at 500 North New Star Drive

“Just prior to the shooting, witnesses told police two young men – both under the age of 18 – got into a fight over an unknown reason,” according to the press release.

“At some point after the fight, someone likely associated with one of the young men showed up and fired several rounds.”

Investigation began when SLCPD officers, while on an unrelated call, heard sounds of gunfire near Meadows Community Park, located at 1920 West 400 North.

The officers alerted police dispatchers and asked for help from available patrol officers. As officers spoke with neighbors to confirm the exact location of the shooting, dispatchers then alerted the officers about multiple 911 calls coming in about a shooting that had just occurred.

Police responded to 500 North New Star Drive and located the 14-year-old female who’d been shot. Before paramedics and firefighters could arrive family members of the victim took her to a local hospital on their own.