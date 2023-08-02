National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for Salt Lake and additional counties

UTAH, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Salt Lake County, Tooele County and parts of Summit and Utah counties.

“Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Salt Lake City UT, West Valley City UT and Provo UT until 4:00 PM MDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!,” says a tweet from the NWS Salt Lake City Office.

Winds are likely to reach at least 55 mph, the notice says. Lightning and half-inch sized hail is possible. People are advised to seek shelter indoors.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as the storm develops further.