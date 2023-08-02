Crews from Ogden, Roy fight fire at recycling center

WEST HAVEN, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City firefighters and a crew from Roy City Fire were called to the scene of a trash fire at a recycling business Tuesday evening.

Deputy Chief Mike Slater, Ogden City Fire Department, said crews were called out at about 7:12 p.m. They responded to Recycled Earth, at 3027 S. Midland Drive, which is in West Haven close to its border with Ogden.

“Crews responded pretty fast,” Slater said. “We found a probably 100 foot by 100 foot pile of garbage that was on fire. No homes and no buildings were threatened. So we just kind of surrounded it and put water on it.”

The fire made a pillar of dark smoke Slater could see from the west part of Weber County, he said, so he started the drive in before he got the notification.

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

“The property owner came up and helped move some of the debris and we got it out after a couple hours,” Slater said. “It was kind of just a big garbage fire, and nobody got hurt.”

Firefighters were on scene for four or five hours in total, he said.

Photo Ogden City Fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but its not uncommon for large piles of trash to catch fire, especially on a hot day, he said.

Slater said he had six rigs at the scene, one from Roy City Fire, along with a battalion chief, a paramedic and an ambulance. He said there were probably 14 to 17 firefighters.