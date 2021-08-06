National Weather Service Salt Lake City warns of thick smoke Friday

UTAH, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Salt Lake City is warning of thick smoke Friday.

A tweet at 10:30 a.m. said: “Thick smoke from upstream fires in northern California will remain across northern Utah through the day today. Expect conditions to begin improving tonight as the winds becomes more northerly. The image below is the smoke forecasts for 3 p.m.

Early Friday morning, the NWS tweeted: “Smoke concentrations will become very noticeable as the day goes on today. Unhealthy air is expected. What will this mean for you? Avoid/reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Move activities indoors or reschedule to a time when the air quality is better.”

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 11:30 a.m.: “Due to the smoky conditions within the state, new fire starts will be hard to identify. It is extremely important to use fire sense and recreate responsibly.”

Local fire and police stations are also being inundated with calls about the smoke.

Centerville police tweeted: “We have confirmed with the National Weather Service that the thick smoke we are experiencing is coming from Northern California and Oregon. Our dispatch centers are getting overwhelmed with calls about smoke, unfortunately, we are unable to change the jet stream.”

Sandy City Fire Department tweeted: “There are currently no active fires in Sandy. The fires from surrounding states are most likely the cause of all the smoke in the air. Please do not hesitate to call 911 in case of an emergency or if you see flames. The non-emergency dispatch number is 801-799-4231. Thank you!”

Salt Lake City Green also tweeted: “Stay inside if possible today to protect your lungs — especially if you’re in a sensitive group — and watch the forecast for the weekend. Let’s hope these western fires can be controlled soon.”

Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted: “This smoke is not from active incidents in Salt Lake, but from regional fires. Those with sensitive health concerns are encouraged to stay indoors and contact their personal physician early, if needed.”