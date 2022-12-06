NCMEC asks for help finding South Salt Lake teen missing since Oct. 25

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a 14-year-old South Salt Lake girl who has been missing since Oct. 25.

Sol Olmedo was last seen in South Salt Lake and may still be in the area, according to a tweet Monday from NCMEC.

Sol is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her nose and ears are pierced, and her hair had been dyed black when she was last seen, NCMEC tweeted.

Anyone with information about Sol’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, South Salt Lake police at 801-840-4000 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.