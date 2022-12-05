Update: Police identify 2 killed in crash with parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the two people who died Saturday after crashing into a parked truck in West Valley City.

Myron Marcello Singer, 40, and Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia, 32, died after their vehicle crashed into the back of the box truck parked near 3200 W. Parkway Blvd. (2700 South), West Valley City police said Monday.

Valencia, who was driving, died at the scene, police said. Singer, a passenger in the vehicle, died after being transported to an area hospital.

Investigators are looking at speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash, which occurred about 3:23 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The truck was parked legally on the side of the road, according to police.