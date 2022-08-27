Nebo School District bus goes off road in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Nebo School District bus carrying dozens of students went off road Friday in Utah County.

The accident happened at about 7:47 a.m. on eastbound State Route 6, mile marker 151, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The bus was occupied by approximately 45 secondary school students and an adult male bus driver. The school bus drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway into the dirt for a short distance, then corrected back to the left and crossed all lanes of US-6.

“The bus then went off the opposite shoulder and hit a fence before stopping in a field near the roadway.”

The driver was transported to a local hospital in fair condition, the statement says. One student reported a minor injury, but was not transported.

“The rest of the students stated that they were all OK,” the UHP statement says. “The cause of the crash is still currently under investigation.

“Nebo School District made arrangements to transport the students from the crash location.”