Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday.

Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO, told Gephardt Daily.

“What’s going on out in Knolls is called the Knolls 200,” he said. “It’s kind of a desert-type race involving trophy trucks and souped up ATVs, cars, and those types of machines.

“One of the trucks ended up rolling and killed a passenger, a 33-year-old male passenger.”

The driver of the truck suffered no life-threatening injuries. Bleasard said the accident was a rollover, not a collision, so no other vehicles were involved or even within sight at the time of the incident.

The victim was identified by a relative and multiple online sources as C.J. Glover, a Salt Lake City based pilot for SkyWest. His relative, who contacted Gephardt Daily said Glover was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash. She also wrote that the death occurred less than 5 minutes into the race.

The writer said Glover leaves behind a wife and two small children. A GoFundMe page has been set up, and states donations will be used for funeral costs and to help his survivors.

“Charles Jerome Glover tragically passed away today in an accident, leaving behind his wife, Janessa, and children Charlie (4) and Stevie (1),” the page says. “He was far too young. CJ was the best father, friend, and son anyone could ask for and saying he will be deeply missed is an understatement.

“Because of how unexpected this was, we are raising money for funeral expenses and a starting point for Janessa and the kids. Anything helps and sharing this GoFundMe would be appreciated.

“His family was the center of his world, and nothing would mean more to him than to know they are being looked after. We appreciate all the love and support.”