Nebraska man who flew to Utah for sex with ‘minor’ learns prison sentence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who traveled from Lincoln, Nebraska, expecting to have sex with someone he believed was a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.

Dusty Junior Goodspeed, 58, was sentenced Tuesday to 180 months in prison by a U.S. District Court Judge as a result of a guilty plea. Goodspeed admitted he traveled to Salt Lake City to attempt to engage in sexual activity with someone he believed was a minor. He was charged with attempted coercion and enticement, and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to court documents and statements made at the change of plea hearing, Goodspeed, flew in to the Salt Lake City International Airport in December 2022 to engage in sex acts with the “boy,” actually an undercover agent.

Goodspeed continued to communicate with the undercover agent until he landed at the airport in Salt Lake City, says a news release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“Goodspeed admitted to law enforcement he intended to spend the weekend with a 13-year-old and have sex with him,” the statement says. “In addition to his sentence of imprisonment, Goodspeed was ordered to supervised release for life.”

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah and the FBI made the announcement. The case was investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Allison H. Behrens, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. To read more about it, visit this link: https://www.justice.gov/psc.