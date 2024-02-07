Police: Car burglary leads to arrest of Pleasant Grove man found with stolen credit cards, 27 firearms

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police have arrested a 47-year-old Pleasant Grove man after he was allegedly found with credit cards and an estimated $400 in goods reported stolen in a vehicle burglary.

He also was found with 27 firearms he was restricted from possessing due to his prior convictions. It was not immediately clear if the guns were stolen or purchased.

Matthew Adam Cline was arrested for investigation of:

Four counts of unlawful use of financial card, valued at $1,500 to $4,999, a third-degree felony

27 counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Charges will be determined by the Utah County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s vehicle was parked outside an American Fork apartment complex at the time of the burglary, and a surveillance camera recorded the burglar, a man with a large, unusually shaped nose, who was wearing a distinctive black jacket with brass zippers and skull designs on the sleeves, the police report says.

An officer recognized Cline from another case and provided his name. A warranted search of the apartment Cline shares with a family member turned up the black jacket with brass zippers and skulls on the sleeves.

Also found in the search was drug paraphernalia, three credit cards that did not belong to Cline, and the firearms.

“Post Miranda, Matthew told me that he owns firearms,” says his affidavit, filed by an officer of the American Fork Police Department.

“A search of Matthew’s criminal history shows that he has been convicted of the crimes of burglary of a dwelling, larceny, and possession of a controlled substance.”

Cline was ordered to be held without bail in the Utah County jail.