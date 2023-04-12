Neighbors share update on Layton couple burned in house explosion

LAYTON, Utah, April 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Neighbors are offering an update on a Layton couple hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a basement explosion destroyed their house.

A GoFundMe account has been established by Eric and Miranda Ruiter, who describe themselves as neighbors of the couple, identified as Shea O’Brien Kinsey and Brandon Kinsey.

“They had an accident causing a large portion of their house to explode and medical bills I don’t want them to have to worry or stress about,” the Ruiters say in the fundraising account. “They live in The Park Layton community and are like family to us and my kids. Anything you can do to help them get back on their feet for their house and medical bills would mean the world to us and them.”

The Ruiters’ account offered an injury update:

“Shea has sustained 3rd degree burns on approximately 50% of her body. She remains on life support as she heals. She is able to wake up and communicate via whiteboard with her family. She was able to stand up at bedside yesterday. Brandon has sustained 3rd degree burns on approximately 30% of his body. He was able to walk to Shea’s room for a visit.

“They both have a long road ahead of them with months in the hospital and surgeries. After talking with family, the best support they could use is your donations for the future. They will need a lot of support 6 to 9 months from now after they leave the hospital.”

As always, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee raised funds will be used for the purpose stated. To check out the account for yourself, click here.

Layton police and fire officials were called to the scene of the explosion at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They arrived at the scene, 843 N. 2175 West, and two helicopters arrived to transport the victims to the University of Utah burn center.

Layton City Fire Battalion Chief Brad Wilkes said told Gephardt Daily at the scene that the man and woman were able to get out of the house.

Two people were burned and critically injured in a basement explosion that destroyed their Layton home Saturday April 8 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

Wilkes said investigators believe the use of “some sort of solvent in the basement” sparked a flash fire and the “complete detonation” of the home.

“The house is pretty well destroyed,” he said. “It’s a mess. … There’s significant structural damage inside the house.”

Inside the residence, the main floor was buckled upward and partially splintered from the explosion below.

The south wall blew off and came to rest on the side of neighbor Preston Tiffany’s house, breaking a window and causing some other damage.

Tiffany told Gephardt Daily he was in the front room with his wife and their baby son when they “heard a really loud noise.”

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

“Then the ground shook, and we thought it was an earthquake, and then looked out the window and saw a fireball,” Tiffany said. “And as we were grabbing him (their son) and running out the front door, we heard glass shatter behind us. It was just spooky.”

Tiffany said he saw the couple stumble out of the home with visible burns. Neighbors with medical training assisted them until police and paramedics arrived, he added.

According to reports, officials believe the Kinseys, who have been married less than a year, were using an acetone-type product to stain their basement floor when a heat source sparked the explosion.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.