Kaysville roadway washed away, dozens of homes evacuated

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville Fire crews were called to Orchard Ridge, in the northwest part of the city, on Tuesday just before midnight on a report of flooding.

“Upon their arrival, they found that significant portions of the road had been washed away and that over two dozen homes were threatened by the damage from the floodwaters,” says a Facebook post from the Kaysville Fire Department.

“Twenty-five homes have been evacuated. All of the evacuated have made arrangements to stay elsewhere.”

A Kaysville Police statement says the issue was caused “due to storm drainage issues.”

“Our thoughts and concerns go out to those affected by this flood. We thank the Kaysville City Public Works Department, City first responders, and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts to evacuate residents and address the flooding.”

The police news release says Kaysville “is NOT in direct threat of significant flooding within the city limits at this time, although localized instances of flooding may continue to occur, this incident appears, at first blush, to be the result of a blocked storm drainage system.”

Kaysville Public Works crews are working to address the flooding and mitigate the problem,” the Fire Department news release says.

“The Kaysville City self-fill sandbag station has been temporarily closed, as these resources are needed for the Orchard Ridge neighborhood. Kaysville City as a whole is not in direct threat of significant flooding, although localized flooding may still occur.”

The news release asks the public to avoid the area and not attempt to travel on the affected roads.