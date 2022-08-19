Nevada Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed Logan woman

WINNEMUCA, Nev., Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan woman died earlier this month in a car crash on Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol released a statement on Friday, Aug. 19, about the accident, which happened Aug. 6, about eight miles east of Winnemucca.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate 80,” the news release says.

“For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota drove off the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.

“Unfortunately, the passenger, Maggie Bringhurst (age 23) of Logan, UT, did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

“The driver was evaluated on scene and reported to be uninjured. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.”

The investigation is ongoing, the statement says.