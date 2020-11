WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) –A new fire has sparked Friday night near Diamond Valley in Washington County.

Named the Snow Canyon Fire, it was estimated at 100 acres at about 8 p.m., and is being driven north by strong winds, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

This fire, which is threatening structures, was human-caused and shooting-related, the tweet said.

It is currently under investigation.

