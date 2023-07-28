New wildfire spotted north of Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah, July 27, 203 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has erupted Thursday in the desert north of Wendover.

Named the Bettridge Fire, the blaze has already grown to 100 acres, according to Utah Fire Info, the state Department of Natural Resources’ wildfire monitoring agency.

The fire has drawn plenty of attention, including three large air tankers, four single-engine air tankers, a helicopter and six fire engines, according to the 5 p.m. online press release.

The fire 20 miles north of Wendover on the east slope of the Pilot Mountain range is described as active with cause unknown.