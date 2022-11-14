NFL Week 10: Former Utah, Brighton star Cody Barton celebrates birthday with INT of GOAT in Germany

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Cody Barton has quite the story to tell about his trip to Munich, Germany.

Barton, a defensive star at the University of Utah and Brighton High School, celebrated his 26th birthday by intercepting future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady on an international stage at Allianz Arena.

It was the first NFL interception for Barton, Seattle’s third-round draft pick in 2019. And while the Seahawks ultimately fell short against against the Buccaneers, 21-16, Barton’s play prevented Brady from setting an NFL record.

The linebacker’s big moment came in the fourth quarter when he dropped back into pass coverage and made a leaping interception.

“There was nothing special about that play,” Barton said after the game, noting he simply was following his defensive assignments. “It just came my way.”

The pick was significant in the NFL record books, as Brady had thrown 399 consecutive passes without an interception prior to the play. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers holds the record with 402.

After learning of the streak-snapping interception, Barton said he’ll be keeping a souvenir of the occasion.

“I’m keeping that ball,” he said.

Barton finished with had nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defended against the Buccaneers. He also earned postgame praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“Cody has been playing really well,” Carroll said. “He has really improved in the last two, three weeks in particular. Today he had some really nice plays on the perimeter. The interception was a gorgeous play.”

In other recent NFL news involving players with Utah ties:

The Panthers released for Utah safety Marquise Blair from the practice squad Monday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 10.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Had two tackles and one QB hit in the Cardinals’ 27-17 road victory over the Rams.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Had eight carries for 20 yards but lost yardage in the passing game with three receptions for -17 yards in the Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: The Ravens had a bye in Week 10.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. He’s expected to miss a “significant” amount of time, but the injury was not season-ending.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Had six tackles (five solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 25-15 victory over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Had four tackles (all solo stops) in the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the home loss.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on one field goal, three PATs and three punts as the Bears fell to 3-7.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: The Bengals had a bye in Week 10.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Cincinnati plays at Pittsburgh in Week 11.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Had a game-high 10 tackles (eight solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Had six receptions for 54 yards, including his first TD of the season, in the Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Packers.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 31-30 victory over the Bears.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards and scored his ninth rushing touchdown this season in the road win.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Had two tackles (one solo) in the Packers’ 31-28 OT victory over the Cowboys.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Active for the home win.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Had one solo tackle in the Colts’ 25-20 victory over the Raiders.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Had one carry for 4 yards in his Colts debut after being acquired in a trade with the Bills for RB Nyheim Hines on Nov. 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Had three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in the Jaguars’ 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Active for the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Colts.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the home loss.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had six tackles (four solo) in the Chargers’ 22-16 loss to the 49ers on Sunday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Had six tackles (five solo) in the road loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Had two tackles (one solo) as the Chargers fell to 5-4.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on his lone field goal attempt (36 yards) and went 2-for-2 on PATs in the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Had nine tackles (four solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss and one QB hit in the home loss.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Had one solo tackle as the Rams fell to 3-6.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Had one solo tackle in the Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Browns.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Had three tackles in the Vikings’ 33-30 overtime victory over the Bills.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Had seven tackles (three solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one QB hit and a forced fumble in the Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday. He will be eligible to return Week 13 against the Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Had three carries for 1 yard and his lone passing attempt was incomplete in the road loss.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Had one catch for 12 yards and four kick returns for 93 yards (23.3 yards per return), including a 31-yard return.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Active as the Saints fell to 3-7.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Active for the first time this season after being elevated from the practice squad Thursday.

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Thursday after being waived by the Rams on Tuesday.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: The Jets had a bye in Week 10.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Expected to play when the Eagles host the Commanders on Monday night.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Expected to be active vs. Commanders.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 20-10 victory over the Saints.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had nine carries for 37 yards and three receptions for 40 yards in the home win.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Had seven tackles (four solo) and three passes defended in the 49ers’ 22-16 victory over the Chargers on Sunday night.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted four times for 132 yards (33 yards per punt), including one inside the 20-yard line of the home win.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Read about Barton’s big day in the story above.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Inactive for the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Expected to play when the Commanders face the unbeaten Eagles on Monday night.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Expected to play Monday night.

