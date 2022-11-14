Police investigating 4 deaths in Moscow, Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Moscow, Idaho, are investigating the deaths of four people Sunday.

Moscow police responded at 11:58 a.m. to a report of an unconscious individual on King Road, city officials said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” the release states.

No other information about the deaths or those involved was released Sunday.

“The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the deaths or those involved is asked to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS.

