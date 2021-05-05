Nominees announced for Salt Lake County 3rd District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The 3rd District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a current vacancy, officials said Wednesday.

The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Royal Hansen, on Aug. 1 of this year, said a news release from the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Kim Cordova, attorney, Kim Cordova, LLC; Amy Oliver, assistant director, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; Coral Sanchez, deputy county attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office; Charles Stormont, director of Right of Way and Property Management, Utah Department of Transportation; Scott Young, attorney, Snow, Christensen & Martineau.

Written comments can be submitted to the 3rd District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon on May 17. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.

After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.