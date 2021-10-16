North Salt Lake Police chase ends in violent crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators are assisting at the scene of a fatal crash after a pickup truck fleeing North Salt Lake Police officers collided with a passenger car in Salt Lake City.

“Our officers are helping North Salt Lake Police on an investigation at 1200 West and 500 North,” the SLCPD said in Saturday afternoon. “North Salt Lake Police officers were involved with this incident.”

The pursuit began at 12:07 p.m. just minutes after emergency dispatchers in Davis County broadcast an ATL (attempt-to-locate) call for a reckless driver on Interstate 15 southbound who was allegedly cutting off cars in traffic and traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

North Salt Lake Police officers spotted the vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 and pursued the pickup truck into Salt Lake City, according to radio dispatches. At 12:13 p.m. the pursuing officer reported the crash in the Rose Park area which involved the second vehicle.

A Gephardt Daily photographer recorded images of a heavily damaged pickup truck and passenger vehicle amid reports at least one person in the car was killed and a second in extremely critical condition.

The two occupants of the pickup truck reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A woman who said she witnessed the crash told Gephardt Daily she was sitting in her car near the accident site when the pickup truck sped by before slamming into the passenger vehicle.

The woman said neighbors ran to the scene and attempted to render first aid to those injured.

First responders from multiple agencies reported two fatalities upon arriving at the scene, which police have yet to confirm.

Gephardt Daily will have more as police information as it becomes available.