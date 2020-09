RIVERDALE, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that northbound Interstate 15 will be closed at Riverdale Road overnight Saturday, Sept. 12, through 9 a.m. Sunday.

The closure is for construction, and a detour route will be in place, UDOT tweeted.

See the map below. For updates, use the UDOT Traffic App or click here.