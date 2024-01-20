Nurse jailed for allegedly dispensing morphine illegally, causing a death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered a Utah nurse remain in custody Friday after she was arrested last week and indicted on charges of illegally distributing and dispensing morphine, resulting in a death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah requested she be jailed as she was still working in the healthcare industry at the time of Friday’s hearing, according to a press release from the agency.

According to court documents, Catherine Worman, 33, of Sandy, allegedly distributed and dispensed morphine on June 5, 2023, resulting in the death of one person, the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors said. Worman was employed as a nurse at a local hospital at the time of the offense.

Court documents allege Worman also distributed and dispensed morphine to at least one other person. During the investigation into the death of victim one, Draper Police officers learned from another victim that Worman intravenously administered morphine to him without a prescription.

“According to the victim, he became extremely ill because of the morphine administered by Worman and feared for his life.”

Additional information extracted from Worman’s cell phone revealed she was unlawfully obtaining Adderall prescribed for others and trading it, prosecutors said, and was also illegally obtaining prescription medications from another healthcare worker with whom she was romantically involved.