NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northern Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A severe thunderstorm warning and severe weather warning has gone out for southwestern Weber, northern Salt Lake, Davis, Box Elder, and northeastern Tooele counties Friday evening.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, the National Weather Service advises.

NWS reports that, at 7:02 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Clinton, near Hill Air Force Base, moving north at 35 miles per hour.

Dangerous 70 mph wind gusts are possible.

“Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings,” the weather service warns.

Locations impacted include: Ogden, Layton, Farmington, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, Box Elder, South Ogden, Centerville, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper, South Weber, West Bountiful, Marriott-Slaterville, Uintah and Weber State University.

Also impacted are the following highways: Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 351. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 89.