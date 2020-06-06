7 killed in mass shooting at Alabama residence

June 5 (UPI) — A mass shooting at a home in Valhermoso Springs, Ala., left seven people dead, including a 17-year-old girl, local law enforcement said Friday.

The shooting happened late Thursday in Morgan County, southwest of Huntsville. When officials arrived, part of the home was on fire.

“It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

“We don’t have a motive at this time. We don’t have a determined suspect at this time. Investigators are following leads to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved. We can say we don’t believe there is an active threat in the area.”

Swafford told Al.com that investigators believe a suspect or suspects went to the residence with the plan to shoot the victims. Some of the bodies had multiple gunshot wounds.

The MCSO identified the victims as Tammy England Muzzey, 45; Emily Brooke Payne, 21; Roger Lee Jones, 19; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31; and William Zane Hodgin, 18. They declined to release the name of a 17-year-old woman and were working to identify a final victim, an adult male.