October general conference to be virtual, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that, like April’s conference, October’s general conference will be virtual due to leaders’ concerns for members’ health and safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter appears, in its entirety, below:

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

While some areas of the world continue to experience the effects of a serious pandemic, other areas do not. As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe.

Because of our concern for the health and safety of others, we have decided that the October 2020 general conference will follow the same pattern as the conference held in April of this year. The general sessions will be broadcast as usual. However, the general sessions will not be open to the public.

Additional details about general conference, scheduled for October 3 and 4, 2020, will be shared as they are finalized.

We pray that the Lord’s choicest blessings will attend you.

Sincerely yours,

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

The First Presidency