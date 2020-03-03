Officials: I-80 in Wyoming to reopen Tuesday after Sunday crash that killed 3, involved estimated 100 vehicles

RAWLINS, Wyoming, March 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say Interstate 80, west of Rawlins, is expected to reopen sometime between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday, two days after the chain-reaction crash that killed three people and left and estimated 100 vehicles — many of them semis — twisted on the icy highway.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, WHP tweeted the reopening estimate:

“Interstate 80 near Rawlins, Wyoming, is expected to reopen sometime Tuesday. As of March 3 at 8 a.m., the est open time is in 4 to 8 hours.”

Graphic video taken by trucker David Cuarezma shows dozens of mangled trucks and cars piled on top of each other, while motorists caught up in the accident attempt to free others pinned inside their vehicles.

First responders from Sweetwater County joined Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers in the rescue efforts.

